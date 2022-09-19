PizzaForno Adds Two Automated Pizzeria Kiosks in Houston Market

PizzaForno, one of North America’s only automated pizzerias that bakes artisanal pizzas in less than three minutes, has announced it is expanding throughout the Houston area, with two new fully-operational units; one in downtown Houston (625 Fannin St, Houston, TX, 77002) and the other in Galveston’s Tiki Island (101 Tiki Dr, Galveston, TX 77554).

Accessible 24/7 at the tap of a digital screen, this revolutionary brand with exclusive distribution rights offers a selection of innovative menu options, each made with top quality ingredients.

The local entrepreneurs developing PizzaForno in the marketplace, master licensees Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson, are keeping the momentum going following the success of their first two fully-operational units, located at Social Beer Garden HTX (3101 San Jacinto St. Houston, TX 77004) and 3312 FM-528, Friendswood, TX 77546. They plan to open an additional 12 units by September of 2023, which will extend into a 50-unit development deal.

“Customers are flocking to our first two PizzaForno units in the Houston area, and pizzas have been flying out of the ovens at a rapid pace. The positive feedback we are receiving is an encouraging sign, as our two new locations get up and running,” says Albelice. “The people of Houston have made it clear. They crave the convenience of PizzaForno, along with the brand’s commitment to create a fresh, quality product for pizza lovers and beyond.”

Every Tuesday, the PizzaForno Houston licensees will donate $1.00 for every pizza sold at their Texas locations to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston (RMHCGHG), helping to pay for vaccines, exams, and quality medical treatment for thousands of children.

Albelice and Stephenson are also seeking spirited entrepreneurs who are looking to expand their portfolio or add this turn-key, fully automatic gourmet food concept that can be placed indoor or outdoor with as little as 60 square feet onto their existing business. They have already garnered interest from potential sub licensees within the community.

“The proof is in the pizza! Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson are demonstrating with their success that PizzaForno is an in-demand product in the Houston area,” says Les Tomlin, Co-Founder and President of PizzaForno. “There are endless growth opportunities throughout Texas and we are excited about the potential to bring on more licensees and sub-licensees into the PizzaForno Family.”

PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly. Unlike most on-the-go pizza options loaded with added preservatives, PizzaForno has selected healthy, natural ingredients to deliver on quality and consistency to scale the business.

As volume demands, each unit can hold up to 70 fully prepared pre-boxed pizzas made fresh in the U.S. and replenished frequently. As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven gives the customer the option to Take-n-Bake or bake the 12” premium artisan pizza in under three minutes.