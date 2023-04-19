PizzaForno Brings Automated Kiosk to NASA's Campus

One of the most innovative and out-of-this-world locations on the planet is welcoming a one-of-a-kind pizza brand to its campus. The fast-growing automated pizzeria brand, PizzaForno, has opened its newest location on the campus of NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

PizzaForno is one of North America’s only automated pizzerias. Baking all its pizzas in under three minutes, the machines are open 24 hours a day, and can hold up to 70 pre-boxed pizzas. With many different flavors to pick from, each artisanal pizza is made with premium ingredients and is 12” large.

Once ordered from the LED screen or pre-ordered via the PizzaForno app, the pizza is robotically transferred from the cold section to the proprietary convection oven to dish out a handcrafted, quick and easy pizza.

This newest PizzaForno location, which is set up next to the mission control building, offers 24/7 delicious and innovative pizza service to NASA employees, researchers, engineers and astronauts. Here are a few reasons the automated pizzeria is a game changer for NASA’s foodservice: