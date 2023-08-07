PizzaForno Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of First Houston Location

PizzaForno, one of North America’s only automated pizzerias that bakes handmade pizzas in less than three minutes, is celebrating one year since the launch of their first Houston location, with several units running across town and 28 more to come in 2024.

Behind the massive expansion are local entrepreneurs Daniel Albelice and Keith Stephenson, who have opened PizzaForno locations in Downton Houston, Friendswood, Pasadena, Galveston, and even NASA in the past year.

As the first licensees to participate in PizzaForno’s ‘Pizza with a Purpose’ Campaign, the local duo supports Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston (RMHCGHG), donating $1.00 for every pizza sold at all of their locations every Wednesday. The money helps pay for vaccines, exams, and quality medical treatment for thousands of children.

On Thursday, August 10th from 4 pm to 7 pm, PizzaForno invites the community to celebrate this milestone at Social Beer Garden on 3101 San Jacinto Street. Additionally, on Friday, August 11th, they will be hosting another celebration in Friendswood at 3210 FM 528 Road. Attendees at both events will have the opportunity to try free samples, win free pizza for a year, enjoy other free prizes, and participate in a variety of family-friendly games.

“We have had such an amazing year of growth in Houston, and as we continue to expand, we have plans to open units in local hospitals, universities, and plenty of other locations in need of convenient, delicious, on-demand pizza.” says master licensee, Daniel Albelice. “We anticipate we will continue to partner with local non-profit organizations as we believe we can make a difference one pizza at a time.”

PizzaForno not only offers a high ROI, but has the ability to operate 24/7 with zero on-site labor costs, limited waste, and gives the option for licensees to scale quickly.

As soon as the customer selects their preferred menu item, the state-of-the-art oven gives the customer the option to Take-n-Bake or bake the 12” premium pizza in under three minutes.

PizzaForno is growing rapidly and plans to have 25,000 operating units by 2028. The brand prioritizes providing their services in places that would benefit greatly from PizzaForno’s cutting-edge technology and have begun expanding into campuses, hospitals, colleges, businesses, busy street corners, and other areas where foot traffic is high.

“As PizzaForno continues to rapidly expand across Houston, we are beyond excited to be able to celebrate a full year of providing the Houston community 24/7 access to delicious pizza.” says Les Tomlin, Co-Founder & President of PizzaForno. “Daniel Albelice and Keith and Ricky Stephenson are leading the way with their entrepreneurial ambition.”

Easily accessible through PizzaForno’s app, users can check inventory, order, and reserve pizzas for pick-up; providing the ability to order via the app from anywhere in the world.