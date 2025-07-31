PizzaForno, North America’s pioneering automated pizzeria known for baking high-quality pizza round the clock, is thrilled to announce expansion across college campuses in Southern California. The company has officially made its debut at LA City College, with other schools in Los Angeles County quickly following suit. PizzaForno is also currently available at Rio Hondo College, located at the police shooting academy range, with the second machine arriving right on the main campus at the end of July. The rollout will continue with Long Beach State, where two machines will launch in early August.

“Our goal is to bring college students 24/7 access to affordable and quality pizza, especially during late hours when other options on campus are closed,” said Travis Musser, Master Licensee for PizzaForno Southern California and Washington State. “Pizza is the number one food choice among college students, so this expansion perfectly fills that gap. By bringing PizzaForno machines to West Coast campuses, we’re helping schools provide a convenient solution that meets students’ busy schedules. From our machines on East Coast campuses, we’ve seen that 70% of pizza sales happens between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Having food available round the clock keeps students safer on campus – they don’t have to leave at 2 in the morning just to grab something to eat. We’re excited to continue our expansion and aspire to have multiple PizzaForno machines on every college campus in Southern California.”

Students can satisfy their pizza cravings with a variety of PizzaForno’s options, including Meat Lovers, Pepperoni, Cheese, Vegetarian, Barbecue, and even Breakfast Pizza. To keep things fresh, PizzaForno features a rotating Pizza of the Month, showcasing limited-time flavors like Margherita, Kraft Mac and Cheese, Jalapeno, and Hot Honey.

Beyond the food, PizzaForno is committed to supporting students through a student ambassador program, offering hands-on marketing experience to earn an income while pursuing their education. Interested students can sign-up at pizzaforno.com.

“College is expensive, and many students are looking for flexible ways to earn an income without falling behind in their studies,” added Musser. “We’re proud to bring students the opportunity to take part in a side hustle right on campus – completely flexible with their lives and without the stress of commuting or rigid hours typical from part-time jobs. It’s a way to support students’ financial and academic success.”

LA City College:

PizzaForno is serving students in front of the Communications building in the northwest quad.

Rio Hondo College:

PizzaForno is serving students now at the police academy shooting range.

PizzaForno can be found on the main campus beginning July 31st.

Long Beach State University: