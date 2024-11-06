PizzaForno, North America’s pioneering automated pizzeria renowned for baking high-quality pizza round-the-clock, has announced a significant 40-unit development agreement. This expansion includes the opening of five new locations in Clarkston, Caledonia, Flint, and Troy, Michigan.

On the heels of a remarkable year of growth, PizzaForno is excited to launch a number of new units throughout the state, strategically positioned to enhance customer accessibility. This expansion features two automated pizzerias at the Amazon Distribution Center in Grand Rapids, in partnership with sub-licensees DM Vending, along with additional locations at a SUNOCO gas station in Clarkston, Oakland Mall in Troy, and Mott College in Flint.

The launch of PizzaForno units at the Amazon Distribution Center in Grand Rapids marks a significant milestone, blending cutting-edge technology with convenient dining options. This opening symbolizes a meeting of two innovative industries, where automated pizza solutions cater to the fast-paced needs of a modern workforce. By providing high-quality, ready-to-eat meals 24/7, the brand is enhancing the dining experience for those working long hours.

PizzaForno is now operating at the following locations:

Clarkston SUNOCO Gas Station

7650 Ortonville Road, Clarkston, MI 48348

7650 Ortonville Road, Clarkston, MI 48348 Amazon Distribution Center

4500 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316

4500 68th St SE, Caledonia, MI 49316 Mott College

1401 E Court Street, Flint, MI 48503

1401 E Court Street, Flint, MI 48503 Oakland Mall

412 W 14 Mile Road, Troy, MI 48083

PizzaForno’s ambitious 40-unit development deal with Forno Brothers LLC is set to bring 10 more units in 2025, with the remaining to open by 2026. This exciting venture is driven by the dynamic partnership of couples Jason and Monika Lowder, alongside Dan and Shay Russell.

“We are thrilled to continue to introduce Michigan to 24/7 pizza automation at a time when prices are rising and food quality is often compromised,” said Dan Russell. “PizzaForno’s turnkey vending solutions provide hot food options 24/7, meeting the demand in high-traffic areas where choices are limited. Welcome to the future of dining.”

Jason Lowder, Master Licensee of Michigan and Chief Marketing Officer of PizzaForno, brings extensive experience as a former VP at Marco’s Pizza and a successful multi-unit franchisee.

“Being such a strong part of a brand that is revolutionizing the pizza experience is incredibly fulfilling. Our rapid growth is a testament to the quality and innovation we bring, and I’m excited to share that with our local communities,” said Jason Lowder. “My belief in PizzaForno’s potential inspired me to not only serve as Chief Marketing Officer, but also to take on the role of Master Licensee for Michigan. With strong ties to this region, I understand the importance of providing delicious and convenient food options right here at home. Together, with my partners, we’re expanding our reach and reinforcing our commitment to offering a 24/7 solution for quality pizza that everyone can enjoy.”

“This is just the beginning, as we look to expand our presence in more distribution centers, ensuring that even in the busiest environments, great food is always within reach,” said Lowder.

PizzaForno is poised for rapid growth and plans to have 1,000 operating units by 2027. The brand is focusing on expanding into campuses and other unconventional locations, leveraging its cutting-edge technology to serve diverse markets.

“This is a monumental moment for PizzaForno as we take a significant step into Michigan,” said Les Tomlin, Co-Founder & President of PizzaForno. “I look forward to not only making a lasting impact here, but also expanding our reach into many more states and Amazon distribution centers in the near future.”

Accessible 24/7 via digital screens, PizzaForno offers a variety of pizzas made with premium ingredients. Through the PizzaForno app, users can easily check inventory, place orders, and reserve pizzas for pick-up, providing a seamless ordering experience globally.