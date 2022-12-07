PJ's Coffee Adds Four Athletes to its NIL Roster

PJ’s Coffee has long been known for providing quality coffee to the masses. Now, it is adding quality people to help spread the word.

The popular coffeehouse is adding four renowned student-athletes to its PJ’s Active Roster in Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnerships. The new additions are Sierra Ballard of LSU Gymnastics, Latanna Stone of LSU Golf, Messiah Bright of TCU Soccer and Karleen Bedre of University of Louisiana Soccer.

Combined, the five student-athletes boast over 58,000 followers on Tik Tok and Instagram and, with this partnership, they will utilize their social media platforms to talk about PJ’s Coffee menu options. Going into 2023, PJ’s Coffee will continue its NIL partnerships and be on the lookout for more regional student-athletes to add to its Active Roster.

“Just like coffee and milk in a savory café au lait, having these stellar student-athletes partner with PJ’s makes for the perfect combination,” says Ballad Brands Executive VP and Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Monson. “We take pride in empowering women through our organization. In adding these four to PJ’s Active Roster, not only do we look for those that perform on the field, but also those that perform in the classroom. We want good people to represent our brand and got just that with these new NIL partnerships.”

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the best quality Arabica coffee, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee and award-winning Original Cold Brew™ iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus on supporting sustainability.