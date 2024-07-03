PJ’s Coffee will kick off its eighth annual Veteran Franchise License Giveaway on Thursday, July 4, a tribute to the nation’s heroes and a chance for them to open their own coffee shop.

In partnership with the International Franchise Association’s VetFran program, PJ’s Coffee devotes itself to granting veterans the proper respect and honor they deserve. Therefore, the Veteran Franchise License Giveaway winner will earn a waived $35,000 franchise fee to help set them on the path to business ownership and powerful community impact.

“For the past seven years, our giveaway recipients have amazed us with their success and dedication to the PJ’s Coffee brand,” said PJ’s Coffee Director of Franchise Development Tori Bermond. “Veterans are true standouts — both within the nation and our PJ’s family, where we prioritize quality and community — and we are eager to see which talented and accomplished individual will be joining the cohort of winners this year.”

The giveaway will begin on Independence Day and remain open for entry until Monday, Sept. 2 — Labor Day. To enter the giveaway, U.S. military veteran applicants should meet financial requirements and fill out an inquiry form on pjsfranchise.com/why-us/veterans-incentive/. Applicants must also submit a 2-minute video explaining how their military background will make them a good fit to operate a PJ’s franchise to frandevcoordinator@ballardbrands.com. Fittingly, the winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.

Beyond the giveaway, PJ’s upholds an ongoing appreciation for retired service members. All military veterans receive a 20% discount on their initial franchise fee, an added incentive to join and contribute to the PJ’s community through business ownership.