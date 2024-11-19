PJ’s Coffee, the renowned coffee franchise from New Orleans, is making a strategic push into the Maryland market with the opening of three new locations in Laurel, Salisbury and Columbia. This expansion comes on the heels of the successful launch of its Camp Springs store, the fourth PJ’s in the area, signaling the brand’s continued growth in the Northeast.

While the Salisbury location opened on Oct. 21, the Laurel and Columbia locations are expected to open in the coming weeks, with more stores to follow in the near future. With over 10 more PJ’s Coffee locations already committed to opening in Maryland, the brand is poised to bring its unique blend of high-quality coffee and the vibrant spirit of New Orleans to communities across the state.

“Maryland represents a significant growth opportunity for PJ’s Coffee as we continue to expand in the Northeast,” said VP of Franchise Development Ryan Stansbury. “Our existing stores in the state have been exceptionally well-received — it’s clear that residents appreciate not only the quality of our coffee but also the welcoming atmosphere that PJ’s is known for. With over 10 locations already in the pipeline, we’re committed to providing franchisees with the tools they need to succeed and look forward to deepening our ties to this community.”

Each new PJ’s Coffee location fosters a sense of togetherness, where guests can enjoy a handcrafted coffee drink or tea any time of day. The brand’s signature approach combines sustainably sourced coffee, which supports hardworking farmers, with an atmosphere that blends modern style and classic New Orleans charm.

With more than 185 locations operating system-wide and over 100 more in active stages of development, PJ’s Coffee projects substantial growth in the Northeast. The coffee industry in Maryland has seen steady growth, with local demand for premium, specialty coffee continuing to rise across the nation.

Beyond coffee, PJ’s Coffee offers franchisees a comprehensive support system designed to streamline the franchise development process, from site selection to grand opening support — the brand is actively recruiting franchisees to join in this growth.