PJ’s Coffee is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with a trio of indulgent seasonal beverages designed to bring cheer and a comforting touch of Southern hospitality to every sip, available Nov. 5 through Jan. 6, 2026.

New to the menu this season, the Gingerbread Chai Latte combines the comforting warmth of gingerbread spices with creamy chai, finished with a light dusting of cinnamon for a cozy, inviting touch. Enjoyed steaming hot, chilled over ice or blended into a refreshing frozen treat, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for chilly mornings or relaxing evenings with friends and family.

The Jingle Bells Shaken Espresso rings in the season with a merry mix of chocolate and cinnamon, shaken to perfection and topped with a fluffy layer of white chocolate cold foam for a smooth, sweet finish. Served over ice or as a frozen indulgence, this new creation adds a playful twist to PJ’s espresso lineup.

Rounding out the limited-time trio is the returning fan favorite Peppermint Bark Latte — a nostalgic blend of sweet peppermint and rich white chocolate combined with PJ’s signature coffee. Topped with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle and crushed peppermint pieces, every sip is just as delightful piping hot, chilled over ice or blended into a frozen peppermint chocolate beverage.

“At PJ’s Coffee, this time of year is all about connection and warmth — sharing moments with friends, family and the community,” said Reid Nolte, executive vice president of marketing for PJ’s Coffee. “From the spiced comfort of our new Gingerbread Chai Latte to the sweet indulgence of the Peppermint Bark Latte, this lineup captures the spirit of celebration and brings a taste of New Orleans hospitality to every cup.”

Guests can enjoy PJ’s Coffee’s limited-time holiday offerings at locations nationwide or order ahead through the PJ’s Coffee mobile app. To learn more about the New Orleans-born brand or find a nearby location, visit pjscoffee.com.