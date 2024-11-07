PJ’s Coffee promises a season full of warmth and flavor to coffee lovers everywhere with its new winter menu, introducing a new holiday favorite to complement its returning fan-favorite beverages available from Nov. 6, 2024, through Jan. 2, 2025.

The new Cookie Butter Latte blends rich, spiced cookie butter with PJ’s smooth espresso and creamy steamed milk. Infused with notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger, this sweet indulgence is perfect for chilly days and festive nights. This year’s offerings with peppermint, spice and everything nice are crafted to spread holiday magic with every sip:

Peppermint Bark Velvet Ice: A festive frozen treat featuring flavors of sweet peppermint and rich white chocolate blended with Espresso Dolce concentrate and garnished with whipped cream, a drizzle of chocolate syrup and crushed peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Bark Latte: A comforting PJ's classic latte sweetened with Ghirardelli white chocolate and peppermint syrup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate syrup drizzle and crushed peppermint pieces.

Butter Rum Latte: Rich butter rum flavors meet espresso, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk, topped with a caramel drizzle for a velvety, toasty delight.

“PJ’s Coffee is all about bringing people together and providing exceptional hospitality, especially during the holidays when we can create drinks that truly capture the warmth and joy of the season,” said Reid Nolte, Vice President of Marketing. “The Cookie Butter Latte is a delicious new addition that pairs beautifully with our classic holiday drinks, creating memorable experiences for everyone who visits PJ’s Coffee. We want every sip to feel like a holiday celebration, and we’re excited to share that sense of comfort and cheer with our guests.”

In addition to these holiday beverages, PJ’s Coffee is spotlighting two seasonal whole-bean coffee options for at-home brewing, available for guests to purchase in-store or order as beverages:

Santa’s Blend: A special brew of holiday cheer, featuring the perfect blend of sugar cookie and vanilla flavors.

Jingle Bells: A joyful blend of cinnamon and hazelnut cream to jingle all the way through the mornings.

Guests can visit their nearest PJ’s Coffee to make their spirits bright with these limited-time winter beverages alongside the brand’s famous New Orleans-style beignets — available in select locations — for the ultimate cozy treat in celebration of holidays.