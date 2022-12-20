PJ's Coffee Arrives in Katy, Texas

A taste of New Orleans is finally arriving in Katy as PJ’s Coffee gets ready for its soft opening on Thursday, Dec. 22 and is located at 2533 W. Grand Parkway N. in Morton Ranch area.

“What better way to say happy holidays to Katy residents than by bringing PJ’s Coffee to the community,” says Franchisee Doug Abshagen. “We’ve been looking forward to this moment for a long time and now that it’s finally here, we can’t wait to share our delicious beignets and celebrate the occasion with everyone with a hot cup of coffee!”

The locally owned Katy location marks the third PJ’s Coffee in the Houston metropolitan area and the 15th in Texas. Once open, PJ’s will serve customers every day from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

But for those who just can’t wait for the grand opening, PJ’s will hold a special Friends and Family Day on Wednesday, December 21. from 2-7 p.m. with 25% off on all beverages. There will also be a special Free Upsize on all beverages for the first week that PJ’s is open.

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the best quality Arabica coffee, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee and award-winning Original Cold Brew iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus on supporting sustainability.