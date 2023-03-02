PJ's Coffee Begins March with Lineup of Seasonal Drinks

PJ’s Coffee is celebrating spring in all of its glory with fresh and festive flavors for its latest beverage rollout.

Starting March 1, guests can step out and enjoy the sun while heading to their closest New Orleans-born coffee shop to delight in the flavors of springtime with an assortment of limited-time selections:

Honey Macadamia Velvet Ice - Honey Macadamia Cold Brew concentrate with a choice of milk, vanilla frappe powder and blended ice, topped with whipped cream for a delicious and refreshing spring treat.

Honey Macadamia Sweet Cold Foam cold brew - Seasonal Honey Macadamia Cold Brew, paired with honey sweetener and topped with a honey-infused, sweet cold foam that will have you buzzin’ all day.

Strawberry Rose White Chocolate Latte - A classic latte, complemented with Ghirardelli White Chocolate Powder and a lightly floral strawberry rose syrup.

“The honey macadamia flavor has always been a fan favorite and we’re incredibly excited to reintroduce it,” says PJ’s Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “We continuously innovate our menu with fresh, in-season options that will make everyone’s day just that much better. We can’t wait for everyone to come by and fall back in love or to find their new favorite drink.”