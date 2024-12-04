Two iconic New Orleans-born brands are combining their rich histories and flavors to deliver an unparalleled experience. Aunt Sally’s renowned hand-poured pralines are now available at PJ’s Coffee, just in time to sweeten celebrations.

This collaboration brings together two beloved businesses that share a passion for preserving and promoting New Orleans’ culinary and cultural heritage. Available across all PJ’s Coffee locations and online, guests can enjoy Aunt Sally’s signature pralines — handcrafted in the Crescent City for nearly 90 years — as a standalone indulgence, a perfect pairing with a cup of premium coffee or a unique gift.

“At PJ’s, we’re passionate about sharing the essence of New Orleans through every cup,” said PJ’s Coffee VP of Marketing Reid Nolte. “In addition to our beignets, partnering with Aunt Sally’s creamy pralines enhances our offerings with a traditional treat that perfectly complements our premium coffee. It’s a match made in heaven, especially as we gather for the holidays.”

Founded in 1935, Aunt Sally’s Pralines has been a cornerstone of New Orleans’ culinary scene. Aunt Sally’s has become synonymous with the city’s sweet traditions, famous for its handmade process using copper pots and locally sourced ingredients.

“We’re proud to be working with PJ’s Coffee as it feels like a natural extension of our mission,” said Patrick Prendergast, CEO of Aunt Sally’s Pralines. “Like PJ’s Coffee, we have a deep love for the city of New Orleans. Together, we’re offering a true taste of our city — the comfort of freshly brewed coffee paired with the sweet gratification of a praline. It’s an experience that reflects the heart and soul of our home.”

Both brands bring generations of expertise to the table, making the New Orleans experience widely available to guests across the country. From PJ’s signature roasts to Aunt Sally’s time-honored pralines, the pairing captures the Crescent City experience with every sip and bite.