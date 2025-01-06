PJ’s Coffee is ringing in the spirit of Mardi Gras with the much-anticipated return of its King Cake-inspired beverages featuring cinnamon and vanilla flavors along with New Orleans King Cakes.

Available now at all PJ’s locations ahead of Three Kings Day and through Mardi Gras on March 4, this year’s indulgent lineup includes a festive, eye-catching purple whipped topping or cold foam to let the good times roll on the following drinks:

King Cake Shaken Espresso — This ultimate Mardi Gras-inspired treat blends smooth, bold cold brew concentrate King Cake coffee infused with the spiced flavors of cinnamon and vanilla, finished with a luxurious layer of purple Sweet Cold Foam and a sparkling dusting of purple sugar.

“Mardi Gras is a special time of year that allows us to share our New Orleans heritage with the world in a truly celebratory way,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “While our roots are reflected in everything we do year-round, this season of indulgence and joy truly takes the cake — our King Cake beverages deliver the flavors and festivity that make this time of year unforgettable.”

Guests can also slice into tradition with King Cake, available at PJ’s Coffee in-store and online with nationwide shipping. Perfect for sharing with friends and family, this iconic treat — along with PJ’s signature New Orleans-style beignets at select locations — is a sweet way to keep Carnival season alive wherever the party happens.