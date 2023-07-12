PJ's Coffee Celebrates 45 Years with Birthday Cake Lineup

PJ’s Coffee is celebrating its birthday by having its cake and letting guests eat – and drink – it too.

Known for its authentically fresh and unique flavors, PJ’s is sharing 45 years of hand-crafted coffee with new festive offerings. Fans can toast to the brand’s birthday throughout the summer with their own birthday cake-flavored treats for a limited time only.

Now through Aug. 29, guests can skip the birthday presents, throw confetti in the air and simply order these delicious treats:

Birthday Cake Granita – The iconic PJ’s Granita gets a sweet limited-edition touch with the celebratory flavors of vanilla birthday cake, crowned with sprinkles and whipped cream. Price starts at $4.95.

Birthday Cake Shaken Espresso – PJ’s famous Cold Brew Espresso Dolce is shaken with a luscious vanilla birthday cake flavor over ice, creating a cold brew that is perfectly sweet, creamy and frothy. Price starts at $4.50.

Confetti Birthday Cake – Celebrate PJ’s birthday with a slice of perfection as this cake flawlessly blends the pleasing taste of birthday cake and fun with colorful confetti sprinkles baked in. Price starts at $3.75.

“You can’t celebrate a birthday without cake, so we’re thrilled to mark 45 years of delicious coffee and fresh baked goods with these birthday-cake flavored options,” says PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Who knew what started out in 1978 as a mission to deliver a perfect cup of coffee would turn into nearly half a century of success and enjoyment with our fans? This is our way of saying thank you and letting everyone enjoy the party.”

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the best quality Arabica coffee, and as part of its celebration, is offering a unique Anniversary Blend coffee, sold in store and online. The blend combines Sumatra and Colombian coffees that are roasted separately and then blended allowing each origin to contribute to a unique flavor profile. While both offer some level of fruitiness, the dark roasted Colombian adds a slight chocolaty attribute that blends smoothly with a caramelly aroma, low acidity and full body.

PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus on supporting sustainability.