PJ’s Coffee is giving a taste of New Orleans tradition as it prepares to open its doors to the community at 402 E. 2nd Ave. in Rome on Monday, Aug. 4.

Just a few blocks from Broad Street and surrounded by local medical offices and shopping plazas, PJ’s Coffee offers a perfect spot for both quick coffee runs and community events. The new 3,000-square-foot standalone coffee shop will feature a drive-thru and a 240-square-foot conference room, serving as an ideal place to hang out, work or relax, as well as a great venue for local meetings, networking and events.

The new PJ’s Coffee will be locally owned and operated by Mike Liggons, a business owner with deep roots in the area. A member of the Rome Floyd Chamber of Commerce, Liggons brings decades of entrepreneurial experience to the brand. With 35 years in the trucking industry and current ownership of both a small fleet and a lake charter business, Liggons saw PJ’s Coffee as the perfect next chapter.

“Bringing PJ’s Coffee to Rome has been a great journey, and I truly want to thank everyone in the community for the overwhelming support and enthusiasm I’ve received,” said Liggons. “I wanted to bring something unique to town — PJ’s stood out to me for its great reputation and New Orleans roots. I’m looking forward to serving you all!”

This will be just the second PJ’s Coffee location in Georgia and the first in the Rome area.

In addition to PJ’s signature cold brew and other coffee drinks, guests can look forward to a variety of fresh-baked pastries and New Orleans-style beignets made to order. And just in time for the opening, the Rome location will also offer PJ’s signature New Orleans favorite drinks — including King Cake, Southern Wedding Cake and Southern Pecan flavors — and buzz from the bayou with its new Hurricane, Swamp Attack and Voodoo Energy Drinks. Guests can order online or through the PJ’s Coffee mobile app.