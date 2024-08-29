As the crisp air of autumn rolls in, PJ’s Coffee is taking seasonal flavors to the next level with the debut of Bananas Foster Cold Brew Cream along with two other fan-favorite indulgent beverages.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 28, guests can enjoy the warm and cozy flavors of the season until Sunday, Nov. 3:

Bananas Foster Cold Brew Cream — Equally indulgent and refreshing, this cold brew features a masterful blend of vanilla, banana, brown sugar and rum flavors topped with white chocolate sweet foam and a decadent chocolate drizzle.

— Equally indulgent and refreshing, this cold brew features a masterful blend of vanilla, banana, brown sugar and rum flavors topped with white chocolate sweet foam and a decadent chocolate drizzle. Pumpkin Latte — Elevating the quintessential fall flavor with a deeper, complex profile, PJ’s signature Espresso Dolce is paired with any choice of steamed milk and sweetened with a full-bodied pumpkin sauce, all dusted with cinnamon.

— Elevating the quintessential fall flavor with a deeper, complex profile, PJ’s signature Espresso Dolce is paired with any choice of steamed milk and sweetened with a full-bodied pumpkin sauce, all dusted with cinnamon. S’mores Velvet Ice — Inspired by nostalgic campfire treats, this blend of PJ’s Signature Cold Brew Espresso Dolce, chilled milk, mocha powder and toasted marshmallow syrup is topped with a blizzard of whipped cream, graham cracker crumbs and Hershey’s Chocolate sauce to deliver an indulgent, frosty delight.

“As a brand rooted in New Orleans, we are thrilled to bring an extra special touch of our local culture to this fall’s menu,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “Whether you’re a fan of classic pumpkin or looking to try something new like our Bananas Foster creations, there’s something on this menu for everyone to enjoy as the weather finally cools down.”

As a special feature this fall, PJ’s Coffee is spotlighting the flavors of Bananas Foster in both hot coffee and cold brew varieties. A nod to the iconic New Orleans dessert, this coffee boasts notes of vanilla ice cream, ripe banana, brown sugar, rum and just a hint of cinnamon. Available for a limited time, this specialty item is the perfect way to warm up on a cool day or enjoy as a chilled beverage.

Guests are invited to visit PJ’s Coffee locations nationwide to experience the warmth and richness of fall with a distinctive New Orleans twist — including through the brand’s famous New Orleans-style beignets in select locations.