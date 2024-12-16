With a commitment to bringing the authentic taste of New Orleans to coffee enthusiasts nationwide, PJ’s Coffee is paving the way in the Atlanta metropolitan area with a dozen locations in development to open in the next seven years.

“Our expansion into Atlanta represents a game-changing opportunity to share PJ’s unique flavors with a vibrant community that values Southern hospitality and exceptional coffee,” said PJ’s Coffee Franchise Development Manager Lory Schwartz. “The city’s dynamic economy, strong coffee culture and affinity for innovation make it the perfect place for our next chapter of growth.”

The leading coffee chain renowned for its New Orleans-inspired hospitality and premium coffee has partnered with an experienced local franchise family with deep ties to the Atlanta community to introduce 10 locations in the area, combined with two additional locations planned by existing PJ’s franchisees.

With a population exceeding five million and a well-established coffee culture, the Atlanta metro area offers a significant growth opportunity for PJ’s Coffee. The brand envisions a future with over 75 PJ’s Coffee locations throughout the Atlanta metro area, making it a cornerstone of PJ’s national growth strategy.

Georgia currently hosts a PJ’s Coffee location in Greensboro and construction will soon begin for its next one in Rome. With over 185 locations operating system wide and over 100 more in the pipeline, PJ’s Coffee anticipates significant growth in the Southeast.

PJ’s Coffee is actively recruiting franchisees to join its mission, contribute to the thriving coffee culture, explore growth potential and create a community-focused business that fosters connections and guest loyalty.