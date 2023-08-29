PJ's Coffee Launches Fall Beverage Lineup

PJ’s Coffee is bringing autumn to life with the return of its fan-favorite seasonal beverages ­— with the classic taste of New Orleans — beginning Wednesday, Aug. 30.

As the leaves begin to change colors and the weather becomes cooler, guests can rise and shine to fresh flavors of pumpkin, a sprinkle of spice and everything nice with these fall specialties:

Pumpkin Latte – PJ’s Signature Espresso Dolce with any choice of steamed milk, sweetened with a full-bodied Pumpkin sauce and dusted with cinnamon.

Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam – PJ’s Original Cold Brew with a sweetened Pumpkin sauce stirred in, embellished with Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam and lightly garnished with real cinnamon.

S’mores Velvet Ice – PJ’s Signature Cold Brew Espresso Dolce blended with any choice of chilled milk, flavored with mocha powder and toasted marshmallow syrup. Reminiscent of the campfire-favorite dessert, it’s topped with a blizzard of whipped cream, dusted with graham cracker crumbs and drizzled with decadent Hershey’s Chocolate sauce.

To make the experience even sweeter, guests can indulge in PJ’s signature flavored coffee, inspired by one of New Orleans’ legendary desserts, Bananas Foster. Available as a hot coffee or cold brew while supplies last, Bananas Foster features flavors of vanilla ice cream, ripe banana, brown sugar, rum and just a touch of cinnamon.

“We look forward to crafting noteworthy experiences all year round, and our fall drinks are no exception,” says PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Each delicious drink we offer, from the comforting Bananas Foster to the indulgent S’mores Velvet Ice, tells the story of the season and our New Orleans roots with every sip. We’re ready to help everyone get in the festive spirit by serving up some of our favorite autumn treats.”

Perfectly paired with the coffeehouse’s fresh pastries — including PJ’s famous house-made, New Orleans-style beignets available in select locations — these classic flavors are sure to conjure up nostalgic memories that embody the arrival of fall.