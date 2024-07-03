PJ’s Coffee is making it easier for guests to keep up with the daily grind by launching a variety of beverages featuring coffee, Red Bull infusions and lemonade.

Available starting Wednesday, July 3, guests can dive full steam ahead into the following buzzing beverages this summer until Tuesday, Aug. 27:

Butter Pecan Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam — Indulge in the rich, nutty goodness of PJ’s Original Southern Pecan Cold Brew, sweetened with Butter Pecan syrup and crowned with creamy Butter Pecan Sweet Cold Foam.

— Indulge in the rich, nutty goodness of PJ’s Original Southern Pecan Cold Brew, sweetened with Butter Pecan syrup and crowned with creamy Butter Pecan Sweet Cold Foam. Butter Pecan Velvet Ice — Savor the blend of Original Southern Pecan Cold Brew, Butter Pecan syrup and vanilla powder topped with whipped cream for a nice, smooth option to beat the heat.

— Savor the blend of Original Southern Pecan Cold Brew, Butter Pecan syrup and vanilla powder topped with whipped cream for a nice, smooth option to beat the heat. Watermelon Tropics Red Bull Infusion — Feel the invigorating chill of Red Bull Original or Sugar-Free with flavors of watermelon and coconut as a 20-ounce beverage.

Feel the invigorating chill of Red Bull Original or Sugar-Free with flavors of watermelon and coconut as a 20-ounce beverage. Very Berry Red Bull Infusion — Remedy any summer blues with the crisp taste of Red Bull Original or Sugar-Free sweetened with pineberry syrup as a 20-ounce beverage.

Remedy any summer blues with the crisp taste of Red Bull Original or Sugar-Free sweetened with pineberry syrup as a 20-ounce beverage. Tropical Splash Iced Lemonade — Keep cool for the summer with Island Oasis Lemonade with watermelon and coconut over ice.

“Our new summer beverages are designed to provide our guests with delicious and refreshing options to perk up their day during the hottest months of the year — when they need it the most,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “Whether you’re craving a creamy coffee treat or looking for a fruity, energizing drink, there’s something for everyone in this lineup.”

Guests can visit their nearest PJ’s Coffee to splash into summer with these limited-time beverages and enjoy the brand’s famous New Orleans-style beignets — available in select locations — for the ultimate treat.