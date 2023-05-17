PJ's Coffee Launches New Speciality Energy Drinks

It will soon be even easier for fans to get a Big Easy energy fix from their beloved New Orleans-born coffeehouse, because PJ’s Coffee is introducing six brand new specialty energy drinks.

Beginning today, just in time to combat the grueling summer heat, guests will have their choice of three new Boosted Teas and three Red Bull Infusion Drinks that feature a perfect mix of fruity and tropical flavors, in addition to their usual line of premium roasted hot and iced coffee.

“We’re so excited to be rolling out these six refreshing and unique drinks that will have everyone ready to take on summer in a big way,” says PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “We know that everyone has big plans this time of year, so what better way to gain the energy to do it all than by grabbing one of our Boosted Teas or Red Bull Infusion drinks?”

These new offerings, available at all PJ’s locations, include:

Berry Mango Boosted Tea : Paradise over ice! A slightly sweetened raspberry tea with a kick of natural caffeine, paired with flavors of Mango, Strawberry and Melon flavors.

: Paradise over ice! A slightly sweetened raspberry tea with a kick of natural caffeine, paired with flavors of Mango, Strawberry and Melon flavors. Blue Razz Boosted Tea : Freshly brewed green tea with a zing! Featuring delightful flavors of Blue Raspberry and enhanced with a revitalizing blend of natural caffeine.

: Freshly brewed green tea with a zing! Featuring delightful flavors of Blue Raspberry and enhanced with a revitalizing blend of natural caffeine. Cherry Lime Boosted Tea : Lively flavors of Tart Cherry and Lime that pair perfectly with smooth Green Tea and enhanced with natural caffeine.

: Lively flavors of Tart Cherry and Lime that pair perfectly with smooth Green Tea and enhanced with natural caffeine. Dragon Fruit Red Bull Infusion : Delicate and mild notes Dragonfruit perfectly mixed with the all-day energy boost of Red Bull.

: Delicate and mild notes Dragonfruit perfectly mixed with the all-day energy boost of Red Bull. Blue Coconut Blast Red Bull Infusion : The sun-drenched days are made slightly sweeter when flavors of smooth Coconut and Blue Raspberry are paired with Red Bull.

: The sun-drenched days are made slightly sweeter when flavors of smooth Coconut and Blue Raspberry are paired with Red Bull. Tropical Mango Red Bull Infusion: The energy to spend all day on island time! Red Bull mixed with flavors of Pineapple and Mango.

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the best quality Arabica coffee and carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, award-winning Original Cold Brew iced coffee, plus a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple parts of the day. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus on supporting sustainability.