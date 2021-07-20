PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans Hosting Drive-Thru SurPRIZE Promotion on July 24

Shift into high gear at PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans with Drive-thru SurPRIZE, a promotion coming to select locations across the country. To celebrate National Drive-thru Day on July 24, PJ’s Coffee cafés featuring a drive-thru will offer an array of prizes and PJ’s swag to customers who steer their way into the drive-thru lane to place their order. At each participating location, patrons will be selected at random and surprised with a giveaway, including PJ’s gift cards, tumblers, mugs, and stickers. A few customers nationwide will have the chance to win the grand prize, a PJ’s gift basket valued at over $300. A total of over $3,500 in prizes will be distributed.

The international coffee brand began shifting to a drive-thru model long before COVID-19. With over 59 drive- thru stores in the U.S., PJ’s Coffee’s franchise business has exploded in the last year since the pandemic and continues to grow rapidly. With over 141 operating stores, including four international locations, PJ’s Coffee expects that number to increase to 170 stores by end of year and 50 more locations in 2022.

All PJ’s Coffee locations feature a wide selection of beverages and food, including PJ’s Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee, direct trade coffees, frozen beverages, organic tea, freshly baked pastries and breakfast sandwiches, and lunch sandwiches. Customers can purchase PJ’s whole-bean coffee bags and single serve cups, allowing coffee-lovers to enjoy their favorite combinations from their own homes.