PJ's Coffee to Open in Cape Coral, Florida

A taste of The Big Easy is making its way to the sandy shores of Florida’s gulf coast with a new PJ’s Coffee coming to Cape Coral this spring.

Located at 1519 NE Pine Island Road in one of the busiest and fastest-growing areas of the city, residents and vacationers will soon be able to celebrate Fat Tuesday every day with freshly roasted premium coffee that warms the soul and pairs perfectly with New Orleans-style beignets.

Once open, the new PJ’s in Cape Coral will be the famous coffeehouse’s second location in the Sunshine State and the pioneer franchise for local residents, business partners and childhood friends Susan Wright and Mike Herren.

“We thought we were ready to retire, but bringing that signature PJ’s Coffee taste to the community was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” says Wright, who previously worked with PJ’s as the Design and Construction Director 20 years ago. “I always had a dream to one day own my own PJ’s, and I’m so happy that day is finally here.”

With indoor and patio seating, as well as a drive-thru, Cape Coral residents will soon learn what craftsman coffee rooted in pure southern hospitality is all about – whether they’re on the go or just want to sit outside and enjoy the Florida sun.

“Susan got me hooked on PJ’s when she found out I was drinking my coffee from a can,” says Herren. “Once I had that first sip and realized how much better premium coffee could taste, we knew we wanted to become small business owners of a local coffee shop and share the same experience with the rest of the community.”

Ahead of the opening, PJ’s Coffee is hiring up to 20 positions to aid with catering and more. Interested candidates may send resumes to the store at pjspimcapecoral@gmail.com.

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the best quality Arabica coffee from across the globe. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew™ iced coffee and bags of roasts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus on supporting sustainability. By partnering directly with farms, PJ’s is committed to doing business in ways that are good for the planet by minimizing the environmental footprint.