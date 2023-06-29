PJ's Coffee to Open in Forth Worth, Texas

The iconic small-batch flavor of PJ’s Coffee is making its way to the ever-growing Fort Worth.

Located at 7048 Grandbury Road and the corner of Altamesa Boulevard, the locally owned and operated coffeehouse is projected to open on July 17. Residents and vacationers will soon be able to enjoy specialty roasted flavors, New Orleans-style beignets and great Southern hospitality.

“We’re so excited to bring PJ’s Coffee to the community and provide an unforgettable experience,” says Franchisee Melissa Grimes. “We can’t wait to celebrate the opening and share our delicious beignets, premium coffee, Boosted Teas, Original Cold Brew and Red Bull Infusions with everyone in Fort Worth! It’s going to be a great summer with PJ’s in town and our shared love for Southern hospitality.”

Fort Worth residents will soon be able to satisfy all their beverage and pastry needs, whether they’re on the go or just want to sit inside and escape the heat.

On opening day, guests can receive a free beignet with their purchase. The new PJ’s in Fort Worth will also offer a 10% discount to all teachers, students, healthcare workers, first responders and veterans as part of its grand opening celebration.

Ahead of the opening, PJ’s Coffee is hiring up to 15 positions — including baristas. This location marks the 10th PJ’s Coffee in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and 165th systemwide. PJ’s will serve guests from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.