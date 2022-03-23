PJ's Coffee to Open Second San Antonio Shop

More San Antonians will soon be able to experience the soul of coffee – rooted in connection and excellence – when PJ’s Coffee opens its second local shop in April.

Born in the heart of New Orleans, the Alamo City’s newest PJ’s Coffee, located at 19739 IH 10 West, will radiate pure passion for the art of coffee-making and spotlight a portfolio of roasts inspired by the world-famous French Quarter. Guests can enjoy a wide variety of hot, iced and frozen coffee beverages, as well as organic tea and fresh breakfast pastries, including its hot and billowy, house-made beignets.

When PJ’s Coffee opens its doors, the new coffeehouse will feature a drive-thru for locals to conveniently grab their morning fuel on the go. Those looking for a laid-back experience are welcome to sip and dine inside the warm and inviting space that inspires people to connect with one another in an atmosphere that’s as unique as New Orleans.

“As longtime San Antonio business owners, we couldn’t be more excited to serve the LaCantera, Rim, Dominion and surrounding neighborhoods at our first PJ’s Coffee location,” says Co-Owner Deborah Bomba. “We’re located in the perfect spot at I-10 and Camp Bullis Road on the far northside for locals and visitors alike to stop in and enjoy our gourmet, small batch roasted coffee, as well as iced beverages, signature Granitas, fresh sandwiches, pastries, and – of course – famous New Orleans beignets.”

In preparation for its soft opening next month, PJ’s Coffee is seeking up to 20 local team members for all positions to help serve its superior roasts with genuine hospitality. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at pjscoffee.com/careers.

“We’re thrilled to bring PJ’s uniquely crafted coffee, pastries and desserts to another vibrant part of San Antonio,” says Co-Owner Martin Bomba. “The brand’s first San Antonio coffeehouse was very warmly welcomed, so we can’t wait to invite the community into our first beautiful new location to gather and connect over more than just a great cup of coffee. As we prepare to open next month, we’re looking for passionate individuals to join the PJ’s family and help us serve the brand’s authentically fresh promise to new and loyal fans alike.”

When San Antonio’s newest PJ’s Coffee opens, it will mark the 11th in Texas with a third San Antonio-area location in the pipeline.

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the top 1% of Arabica beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from Sumatra to Ethiopia, Colombia to Papua New Guinea. PJ’s Coffee carries a complete line of espresso-based beverages, flavored coffee, and award-winning Original Cold Brew iced coffee, as well as a variety of food options. Fresh-baked pastries and desserts are available during multiple day parts. PJ’s Coffee is the industry leader in sourcing methods, from farm to cup, with a focus in supporting sustainability.