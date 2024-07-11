The fresh-brewed flavors of New Orleans coffee and beignets have officially arrived in Montgomery with the opening of PJ’s Coffee at 17128 Walden Road.

On Friday, July 12, the new PJ’s Coffee — located near Cape Conroe Park and Montgomery Junior High School — will host a celebratory grand opening ribbon-cutting with free hot or iced coffee from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., along with giveaways, branded swag items and a chance to win Free Coffee for a Year!

“We’re so excited to bring the uniquely soulful PJ’s Coffee experience to Montgomery,” said Lenny Sims, who co-operates and owns the Montgomery store with his wife Ivonne. “Whether it’s for fresh-brewed hot coffee, iced coffee, frozen beverages or espresso-based — any drink pairs well with our signature beignets — coffee lovers in Montgomery, get excited for a taste of our New Orleans fare!”

Montgomery’s PJ’s Coffee will operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. This opening marks the brand’s first Montgomery location and 25th location within the state of Texas.

PJ’s Coffee utilizes only the best quality arabica coffee beans, sourcing 14 origin coffees from around the world, including Sumatra, Ethiopia, Colombia and Papua New Guinea. Chief Roastmaster Felton Jones, who has over 20 years of experience with the company, has dedicated his career to helping the brand achieve its promise to provide authentic New Orleans flavors across all locations. The coffeehouse was acquired by Ballard Brands in 2008, which is spearheaded by brothers Paul, Scott and Steve Ballard.