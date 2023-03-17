PJ's Coffee Opens in North Richland Hills, Texas

PJ’s Coffee is ready to bring more of its soul-moving coffee, rave-worthy roasts and authentically fresh pastries to DFW with a new location opening in North Richland Hills.

The New Orleans-born coffeehouse, franchised with Browning Hospitalities LLC, marked its soft opening at 5555 Rufe Snow Drive on March 14. To celebrate its opening week, guests who stop by will get a free upsize on all drinks, while first responders, students, teachers and military can enjoy 10% off all purchases during opening week!

“We’re honored to be able to come in and impact the community in so many ways,” says Browning Hospitalities LLC Owner Andrew Browning. “Whether you’re stopping by or clocking in, we aim to be the best part of everyone’s morning, and we’re excited to provide just that for North Richland Hills.”

In addition to serving the community with a great cup of coffee, Browning Hospitalities is giving its employees a pathway to higher education with the “To College Thru College” program. This will provide scholarship funds to all high school employees who qualify to support the mission of bettering their lives through education.

This opening marks the 6th PJ’s Coffee in DFW and the 16th location in Texas. The new PJ’s Coffee in North Richland Hills will serve the community Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. It will include a drive-thru for locals to quickly grab their morning fuel, as well as a warm and inviting dine-in space where guests can gather with family and friends.