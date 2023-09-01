PJ's Coffee Opens a Record Three Stores in One Day

PJ’s Coffee rewrote its history books this June by opening a record three locations in a day.

The record book will get a bigger notation this month with the opening of PJ’s 175th location in Pensacola. That store will mark where the brand hit a 100% growth rate, doubling from 87 locations in less than six years.

“We believe our commitment to quality and unique menu offerings, along with delivering memorable guest experiences, separates us from other traditional coffee franchises, and it’s reflected in our rapid growth,” says Director of Location Development Mark Verges. “We are always looking for opportunities to expand the PJ’s brand and hope to break this record again soon!”

From humble beginnings as a small New Orleans coffeehouse in 1978, PJ’s Coffee now has locations operating throughout the globe. To date, the popular brand has opened 22 new locations in 2023 and does not plan to slow down. Another 13 locations are forecasted to open by the end of the year, with at least another 100 locations in development to open in 2024 and beyond.

Louisiana is home to the largest number of PJ’s, with over 100 stores spread throughout the state. Texas runs second with 19, and Mississippi sits third with 13 locations. Florida is closing ground with two locations up and running but will soon be one of the brand’s hottest markets, with 30 franchise licenses awarded across Orlando, Pensacola, Panama City, West Palm Beach, Destin, Jacksonville, Naples and Largo.

“In addition to the growth of our brand throughout well-recognized metropolises, we are also experiencing great success in developing within close-knit communities,” says Verges.

PJ’s Coffee proudly pays homage to its New Orleans roots and keeps its customers wanting more with its Southern twist on traditional beverages and pastries. PJ’s offers several specialty items such as its warm beignets and seasonal Southern Wedding Cake beverages, including its popular Cold Brew and iconic Granita.

Beignets are one of its most popular menu items made fresh on-site daily. PJ’s remains the only coffee franchise to offer this Southern-style treat.