PJ's Coffee Partners with Make-A-Wish to Fulfill One Child's Dream

Committed to taking a continued and enhanced approach to affect meaningful change in its community, PJ’s Coffee announce its partnership with Make-A-Wish to fulfill a life-changing dream for a child in need.

From Nov. 1 until Dec. 31, Make-A-Wish and PJ’s Coffee will team up to raise awareness and funds for a child facing a critical illness. The campaign will provide customers the opportunity to purchase a “Make-A-Wish Star” in increments of $1, $3 or $5 and sign their name on the star to be taped inside the participating PJ’s Coffee location. As part of this fundraising effort, Make-A-Wish will bring to life 10-year-old Mary’s special wish to travel to see snow for the first time.

Growing up in Arabi, Louisiana, Mary hasn’t had many opportunities to play in the snow. In fact, she's seen more Super Bowls featuring her favorite athlete, former LSU star Joe Burrow, than she has seen snowflakes. The young baker and avid reader of fiction and fantasy wants to learn to ski, go tubing down a snowy slope and see an ice castle.

“Mary’s wish highlights the power of wishes to unite communities,” says Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana President & CEO Yara Elsayed. “Wishes are much more than a nice thing to do; they are transformational experiences that change the lives of everyone involved. Working with PJ’s Coffee, we are excited to see our friends and neighbors rally around Mary, and all of our wish kids, to bring many more wishes like hers to life.”

PJ’s also just launched new seasonal winter cups and tumblers, available for a limited time. The winter cup’s artwork features the Fleur-de-lis, signature musical characters of New Orleans, and a snowflake design element, serving as a reminder of Mary’s wish to see snow and the power of giving back to others. In addition to Make-A-Wish pin-up stars, in-store and drive-thru customers may scan a QR code to make a direct gift. Every dollar raised will go to the Make-A-Wish mission of granting local wishes.

More kids like Mary need the hope and joy of a wish – and local communities have the power to make wishes come true this holiday season.