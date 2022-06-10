PJ's Coffee Releases Cloud Drinks and Iced Teas for the Summer

PJ’s Coffee knows a thing or two about keeping guests warm and comfy when it’s cold outside. But it gets sticky hot in the Big Easy, so the New-Orleans born coffeehouse can certainly cool people off with its drinks too.

To celebrate the start of summer, PJ’s Coffee is inviting guests to come enjoy a cool and refreshing taste of N’awlins with its delicious cloud drinks and unique-flavored iced teas. These refreshful takes on Southern favorites will only be available from June 10 – National Iced Tea Day – through the end of August but are sure to revitalize any guest looking to beat the heat.

“We’re excited to bring these distinctive flavors for a limited time to our guests across the country,” says VP of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Being from New Orleans, PJ’s Coffee knows all about hot and humid summers, so we welcome everyone to cool off with a Cloud, Mandarin Palmer or Southern Honey Iced Tea. And we encourage everyone to download our app before coming in as they’ll receive a buy one, get one free offer on National Iced Tea Day!”

For a limited time, guests can enjoy a Mandarin Palmer or Southern Honey Iced Tea starting at $2.95. The Mandarin Palmer Iced Tea combines PJ’s smooth, black iced tea with sweetened lemonade and mandarin orange flavors for a refreshing, citrusy drink. The Honey Sweet Iced Tea blends honey with floral notes of jasmine and PJ’s smooth, black iced tea for a distinct taste on the Southern classic sweet tea.

PJ’s Coffee’s unique cloud drinks ($3.95) combine chilled coconut milk with flavors like candied orange or tart cherry, shaken and served over ice for a frothy and refreshing summer-time New Orleans favorite.