PJ's Coffee to Reserve Table in Honor of Military on Memorial Day

PJ’s Coffee is committed to recognizing the brave soldiers who serve our country, and this Memorial Day, the New Orleans-born coffeehouse is honoring those who died on the front lines through the Missing Man Table initiative.

On Monday, May 30, all PJ’s Coffee locations nationwide will salute our nation’s heroes by reserving a table in honor of fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members.

“PJ’s Coffee is dedicated to giving back to our nation’s heroes for the brave sacrifices they and their families have made for our freedom,” says PJ’s Coffee President and U.S. Army Veteran Peter Boylan. “As a veteran myself, one day simply isn’t enough to pay tribute to our fallen soldiers who are never forgotten. In addition to our memorial table, PJ’s actively seeks out qualified veteran franchisees to join the PJ’s family year-round. We encourage new and existing guests to join us this Memorial Day at any of our locations across the country in honoring our fallen, missing or imprisoned military service members and their families.”

PJ’s Coffee is a proud member of the International Franchise Association VetFran, offering qualified veterans a 20% discount on the initial franchise fee. The New Orleans-born coffeehouse also hosts an annual Veteran Franchise Giveaway – an open call to U.S. veterans that provides one winner a free franchise license valued at $35,000.

