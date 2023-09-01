PJ's Coffee Rolls Out Commemorative Tulane University Can

PJ’s Coffee is honoring its community and celebrating the Green Wave’s big Championship game and winning season in true fashion — a limited edition Tulane University commemorative coffee can filled with gourmet coffee.

The high-quality metal cans filled with 12-ounce ground PJ’s Medium Roast coffee and sealed for freshness and will be available for purchase online beginning Friday, Sept. 1. The can features PJ’sbrand logo, Tulane’s logo and colors, and a design reflecting the 2022 football schedule and athletic taglines.

PJ’s Coffee has a long-term partnership with Tulane University, dating back to 1988. Founded by Phyllis Jordan, PJ’s Coffee has been owned and operated by New Orleans natives and brothers Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard since 2008.

“We really wanted to celebrate this significant victory with everyone — especially our hometown — in a meaningful way,” says Paul Ballard. “As proud alumni, it was important to us to pay homage and express gratitude to our university and Alma Mater. Not only will this coffee can serve as a memento to remember the team’s achievement among students, alumni, fans and guests, it will also celebrate future successes at Tulane.”

The commemorative coffee can is available for purchase online, at PJ’s campus locations, at the Tulane Bookstore, and in select PJ’s locations.

Perfectly paired with the coffeehouse’s fresh pastries — including PJ’s famous house-made, New Orleans-style beignets available in select locations — these classic flavors are sure to conjure up nostalgic memories that embody the arrival of football season and fall.