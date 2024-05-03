PJ’s Coffee is brewing up something special for coffee lovers this season — the fan-favorite Southern Wedding Cake flavor will make its return, and for the first time ever, the brand will debut a chicory-infused beverage beginning May 1.

Guests can embrace the essence of Southern charm with a tribute to the timeless flavors of almond and lavish vanilla, along with a classic New Orleans homage:

Southern Wedding Cake Iced Latte — Espresso and choice of milk, sweetened with almond and vanilla syrups, and served over ice. This latte vows to be a refreshing option to make it down the aisle.

Southern Wedding Cake Velvet Ice — Rich, decadent flavors of almond and vanilla blended with Southern Wedding Cake cold brew concentrate, choice of milk and ice. With a whipped cream topping, PJ's ensures a lifetime of happiness.

Southern Charm Chicory Cold Brew — A chicory-infused cold brew topped with black sugar sweet cold foam to perfectly complement the herb's toasty notes.

“Introducing a chicory-infused beverage is a true homage to our New Orleans roots,” said PJ’s Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “It’s a long-awaited addition, celebrating the rich heritage and flavors that define our brand’s essence — and the ideal partner for our legendary Southern Wedding Cake beverages. Our guests are passionate about this particular flavor, and we’re confident they’ll say ‘I do’ to our new Southern Charm Chicory Cold Brew.”

Regardless of the occasion, these seasonal beverages are sure to create a warm and welcoming environment and will be available until Tuesday, July 3. To find a nearby PJ’s Coffee location, visit pjscoffee.com.

