PJ’s Coffee is ushering in a new season of comforting sips with a limited-time lineup of warm spices, rich flavors and New Orleans flair, available Aug. 6 through Nov. 4, 2025.

Capturing the essence of the season, the limited-time lineup blends comfort and creativity in true New Orleans style. The new Praline Chai Latte stirs together warm chai, sweet praline syrup and steamed milk, finished with a touch of cinnamon for a nutty-spiced sip perfect for crisp autumn days, served hot, iced or frozen.

The Pumpkin Latte returns as a seasonal staple, offering a rich blend of PJ’s espresso, velvety milk and pumpkin pie sauce, all topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Available hot, iced or frozen, it delivers the classic flavors of fall with the brand’s signature New Orleans twist.

Also back for the season is the Bananas Foster Cold Brew, a smooth, indulgent tribute to one of New Orleans’ most iconic desserts. PJ’s signature cold brew concentrate is blended with creamy milk, pure cane syrup and the caramelized flavor of bananas and brown sugar, then topped with vanilla sweet cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon. Available in hot, iced or frozen varieties, Bananas Foster is a bold, dessert-inspired sip that brings a taste of the French Quarter.

“At PJ’s Coffee, seasonal flavors are more than a tradition — they’re a chance to connect guests to the spirit of fall through flavors that reflect both the season and our New Orleans heritage,” said PJ’s Coffee Executive Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “Whether it’s the return of our Pumpkin Latte and Bananas Foster or the debut of the Praline Chai Latte, this fall lineup continues PJ’s tradition of blending classic favorites with new, distinctive options that deliver authentic flavor and warmth.”

From autumn’s arrival to the last leaves falling, these limited-time offerings will be available at PJ’s Coffee locations nationwide and through the PJ’s Coffee mobile app. To learn more about the New Orleans-born brand or find a nearby location, visit pjscoffee.com.