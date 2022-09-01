PJ's Coffee Unveils Fall Beverage Lineup

PJ’s Coffee is toasting to the end of summer with the return of its fan-favorite flavors of autumn ­– with the classic taste of New Orleans – for a limited time only.

Now through Oct. 31, guests can immerse themselves in the full sweater weather experience with these fall classics:

Pumpkin Latte – PJ’s Signature Espresso Dolce with any choice of steamed milk, sweetened with a full-bodied Pumpkin sauce and dusted with cinnamon. Price starts at $4.30.

Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam – PJ’s Original Cold Brew with a sweetened Pumpkin sauce stirred in, embellished with Pumpkin Sweet Cold Foam and lightly garnished with real cinnamon. Price starts at $4.30.

S’mores Velvet Ice – PJ’s Signature Cold Brew Espresso Dolce blended with any choice of chilled milk, flavored with mocha powder and toasted marshmallow syrup. Reminiscent of the campfire-favorite dessert, it’s topped with a blizzard of whipped cream, dusted with graham cracker crumbs and drizzled in a decadent Hershey’s Chocolate sauce. Price starts at $5.05.

To make the refreshing arrival of autumn even sweeter, guests can get cozy with PJ’s signature flavored coffee, inspired by one of New Orleans’ most famous desserts, Bananas Foster. Available as a hot coffee or cold brew while supplies last, Bananas Foster features flavors of vanilla ice cream, ripe banana, brown sugar, rum and just a touch of cinnamon.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the fall season with our delicious – and a little bit decadent – drinks that make our guests feel at home,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “Experience is everything at PJ’s Coffee, and with the holidays quickly approaching, our warm and friendly staff is ready to get everyone in the festive spirit by serving up some of our favorite autumn treats.”

Perfectly paired with the coffeehouse’s fresh pastries – including PJ’s famous house-made, New Orleans-style beignets available in select locations – these classic flavors are sure to conjure up nostalgic memories that embody the arrival of fall. To find a PJ’s Coffee location near you, visit pjscoffee.com.