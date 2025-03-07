The season of renewal is blooming with PJ’s Coffee bringing a refreshing lineup of limited-time spring beverages available March 6 through May 7, 2025.

Springtime in New Orleans fills the air with music, color and the unmistakable energy of the season. Capturing that spirit, the Frosted Strawberry Lemonade debuts as a smooth, sweet-tart indulgence, blending ripe strawberry flavors with tangy lemonade and velvety sweet cream. Available iced or frozen, spring’s sweetest refreshment offers the perfect escape for warm spring days.

For those craving something bold yet smooth, PJ’s is bringing back the Honey Brûlée Shaken Espresso. Made with PJ’s signature Honey Macadamia Nut flavored coffee, this rich, caramelized delight is shaken to silky perfection and topped with Honey Brûlée Sweet Cold Foam and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar for a satisfying crunch — this golden blend is as balanced and lively as a jazz parade winding through the French Quarter.

And for a frozen coffee indulgence, the Honey Brûlée Velvet Ice is making its much-anticipated return — an irresistibly smooth treat that blends bold Honey Macadamia Nut coffee with caramelized sweetness for a satisfying, velvety sip. Finished with whipped cream and a touch of Turbinado sugar, this seasonal favorite is crafted for those who appreciate a little extra sweetness in their day.

“Flavor is a way of life in New Orleans, and each season brings fresh inspiration,” said PJ’s Coffee Vice President of Marketing Reid Nolte. “This spring, the Frosted Strawberry Lemonade puts a bright twist on a classic, while our Honey Brûlée favorites return with the rich, caramelized sweetness our guests love. These drinks capture the vibrant energy of the season — crafted with the same passion and bold flavors that define our city.”

These limited-time offerings will be available at PJ’s Coffee locations nationwide and through the PJ’s Coffee mobile app.