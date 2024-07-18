Placon, an industry leader in sustainable thermoformed food packaging, announced the addition of two new containers to its innovative Fresh ‘N Clear tamper-evident salad bowl line. The Fresh ‘N Clear product family sets itself apart by featuring a wide variety of sizes and configurations, and are made from post-consumer recycled PET material.

The new offerings include a 24 oz. party dip tray (SBL-24FLT) which is ideal for nacho, cheese and other party dips, and a 38 oz., four-compartment container with center cup (SBL-38FLT-4CC), which is designed for parties and catering. The 38 oz. container includes four 8.5 oz. compartments, which can be used for everything from fruits and vegetables to meats and cheeses, and a 4 oz. center cup, which is designed to hold dips or sauces.

Both new containers have flat lids that are ideal for labeling and stacking. They also feature a tamper-evident hinged closure that ensures food stays safe until the consumer opens the package. All products in the Fresh ‘N Clear salad bowl family are made with crystal-clear, post-consumer recycled PET material, which allows for increased shelf visibility and helps meet sustainability goals.

“Our food packaging attracts consumers with quality designs and unique features that provide a better user experience for the shopper,” said Joel Sawyer, Placon’s Sustainability and Marketing Manager. “We strive to offer packaging solutions that showcase our customer’s food products, all while keeping the food protected and fresh for the end user.”