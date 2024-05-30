Plamondon Hospitality Partners announced that Shannon Unger has joined the corporate headquarters team in Frederick, Maryland as the new Financial Controller.

Shannon joins the team with over 14 years of experience in financial operations and management across a variety of industries. In addition to her CPA license and MBA, Shannon has managed accounting and treasury functions for notable organizations such as Discovery Communications and Frederick Regional Health System. Most recently, she held the position of Corporate Controller for LandCare, a national commercial landscape installation and maintenance company.

“We extend a warm welcome to Shannon as she embarks on this new journey with us,” says Michael Henningsen, Executive Vice President of Operations, Plamondon Hospitality Partners. “Her experience and dedication will undoubtedly make a significant impact on our accounting team, and we are excited to have her on board.”

From managing the accounting and finances operations for publicly-traded companies to start-up ventures and healthcare organizations, Shannon excels in creating processes and solutions that are scalable and sustainable in order to support business growth and day-to-day operations.

“I enjoy creating a team environment that inspires high quality work, collaboration and having fun,” Shannon says. “I believe it’s important to build relationships within a team and across the company to be successful.”

Shannon’s expertise in cross-functional communication, paired with her invaluable accounting experience, will strengthen her team, enhance efficiency, and support Plamondon’s long-term success.

“I’m excited to be part of a growing, family-owned business with deep roots,” Shannon says. “I look forward to bringing my skills to the hospitality industry and learning more with the help of Plamondon’s talented team of industry veterans. It truly feels like a special place to work.”

Shannon’s proven success and extensive accounting skills will be an invaluable asset to the team. Plamondon Hospitality Partners is excited to welcome Shannon to the team and looks forward to her continued success.

