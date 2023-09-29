Plamondon Hospitality Partners Recognized as Best Place to Work in Virginia's Frederick County

Plamondon Hospitality Partners was named the ‘2023 Frederick County Best Places to Work Award’ in the Hospitality & Food Services industry for being an exceptional workplace environment. The award was given during the official reception on Tuesday July 26th, 2023.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as one of the best places to work in Frederick County,” says Peter Plamondon, Jr., Co-President of the Plamondon Companies. “We believe success starts with our associates, and we strive to provide our team members with all the tools they need to succeed. By investing in our staff, we aim to create a legacy of satisfied employees and establish high standards in the hospitality and food service industry.”

Since 2003, Frederick County Best Places to Work has been a platform for showcasing “the County’s most innovative, creative, and forward-thinking employers.” Businesses who are given this honor are recognized for creating positive, supportive workplaces offering desirable benefits, programs, and other perks. The award is given in partnership with Frederick County Workforce Services, the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the Frederick County Office of Economic Development, and the City of Frederick County Department of Economic Development.

“We believe that putting our people first will lead to an outstanding customer experience,” says Lynn Norris, Director of Human Resources for Plamondon Hospitality Partners. “Our workplace culture is a top priority for us, and it’s a reflection of the 40-year history of our company. That success was not built overnight, and it all started with Peter Plamondon Sr. and the legacy of leadership he passed on to his sons.”

The award-winning company culture at Plamondon Hospitality Partners is a result of their mission, which emphasizes family, safety, community, education, and guest experience. This prioritization of employees’ well-being also includes internal promotions, competitive salary and benefit packages, and tuition reimbursement for continued education as an extension of their mission to train and develop successful individuals.