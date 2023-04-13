Plant-Based Brand Daring Offers Earth Day Promotions with Bluestone Lane

This Earth Month, Daring, a plant-based chicken brand, is celebrating with a promo on their offering at Bluestone Lane.

Daring’s goal is to make plant chicken that tastes incredible and helps solve the poor treatment of animals and the environmentally destructive issues that come with factory animal farming. Sustainable practices for an environmentally safe future is very important to the brand, which is why they are so excited to partner with Bluestone Lane this Earth Month.

The deal is as follows:

The deal: $0 swap or $3 add on promo of Daring Plant Chicken at all Bluestone Lane Café locations

The dates: Promo will be live from April 17th - April 30th

How to redeem: Customers can redeem by ordering in person at the café, as well as through the Bluestone Lane app