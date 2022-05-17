Plant-Based Burger Concept nomoo Offers BOGO Deal

nomoo | new american burgers, the innovative vegan fast food joint aiming to reimagine America’s favorite meals and tasty treats with a fully plant based spin wants to help you celebrate National Burger Month at their Melrose location this year.

May 28 is National Hamburger Day, celebrating America's most iconic food. Starting now through May 31st, nomoo is offering a buy one, get one free deal on all their delicious burgers when you bring your dog to the restaurant. With this BOGO deal we have a treat for you and a treat for your pup with a free pup cup created with nomoo’s signature vegan whipped cream with every BOGO order.