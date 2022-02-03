Plant-Based Next Level Burger Plots National Expansion

Next Level Burger (NLB), a plant-based phenomenon known for its crave-worthy All American Vegan take on burger joint classics, is on the fast track to expansion, opening more restaurants nationwide and quadrupling its current footprint by the end of 2025.

NLB has built an out-of-this-world fan base and high demand for new stores. Its newest location and the first to open this year will be located in one of Portland’s most iconic neighborhoods, bustling West Burnside, with additional stores to follow from coast to coast. In the next four years, NLB will be adding new regions to its footprint, spanning the West Coast, Southwest and Northeast. NLB is going where it’s never gone before, reaching even more communities nationwide.

All new restaurants will feature thoughtfully sourced materials throughout, and a warm, welcoming, innovative environment for guests, who will be able to grab an epic vegan burger and shake, basking in the glow of the sustainable burger joint goodness. New locations will also open with an exciting new menu, while keeping well-loved fan favorites like the Signature, Beyond Animal, the Spicy Super Stacked Chik’n and, of course, all the other mouthwatering menu items—from chili chz dogs to fries to vegan hand-spun shakes—in every awesome combo.

“As America’s first 100% plant-based burger joint chain, we’re all about serving up burgers for a better world and we’re thrilled to be kicking off this next phase of our climate change fighting growth,” says Matt de Gruyter, CEO and Co-Founder of Next Level Burger. “From NLB’s beginnings, we’ve set out to open 1,000 stores from coast to coast and this is the next chapter of that story. We’re bringing that plant-based, organic and non-GMO burger joint awesomeness our guests expect from us to new cities and parts of the country, all while doing good for people and the planet.”

Founded in 2014 by husband-wife duo Matt and Cierra de Gruyter, NLB was born in the PNW and has since expanded nationwide with locations in Oregon, Washington, California, New York, and Texas. The plant-based burger chain started with one big idea—the right food can help save the world—and today it remains consistent in its ethos and commitment to quality and sustainability, non-GMO and organically sourced ingredients. Its commitment to doing right by the people also rings true each and every day — NLB pays its team members a living wage and will be looking to hire more awesome team members for all of its new stores!