Yoga-urt, LA’s first destination for all organic, plant-based soft serve with locations in Glendale, Echo Park, and Santa Monica, announced the grand opening of their newest storefront located in Granada Hills. Located on Chatsworth Street, this marks Yoga-urt’s fourth storefront and the first fully vegan frozen yogurt store to franchise. Yoga-urt Granada Hills will begin churning six rotating flavors of its made-from-scratch, dairy-free frozen yogurt treats on Saturday, August 3.

Led by former tech industry product manager Andrea Castillo, alongside her two business partners Jonathan Quiros and Diego Castillo, the new location sits in the retail space of the brand-new mixed-use development MODERNO La Granada. The new location is adorned with Yoga-urt’s signature heart mural painted by Cloe Hakakian and will feature six rotating creamy and vibrant flavors for customers. To welcome the Granada Hills community, Yoga-urt Granada Hills will offer free minis with one topping to the first 50 store visitors, two dollars off all birthday cake shakes, and for a limited time only serve their mini popsicles.

Founded and led by female entrepreneur Melissa Schulman, Yoga-urt has delighted Angelenos since 2015 with its incredibly creamy and plant-powered soft serve. Made onsite in small batches from a blend of hand-squeezed almonds and cashews, each serving is infused with premium wholesome ingredients and is nourished with probiotics. The handcrafted artisanal soft serve results in a healthier treat that is allergy-friendly, and free from artificial flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives.

“As a proud Granada Hills resident, I am overjoyed to bring a delicious product to our neighborhood. I feel grateful for the opportunity to offer the Granada Hills community a peaceful and communal space where they can indulge in Yoga-urt’s better-for-you selection of wholesome and authentically crafted soft-serve,” said Castillo.

“Having attended Granada Hills High School and CSUN, I am thrilled to experience this full-circle moment with the opening of the newest Yoga-urt so close to where I grew up,” said Schulman. “I’ve always dreamt of having multiple Yoga-urt locations and franchising is the best way to expand. I aim to help other like-minded entrepreneurs to own their own business and in turn, give people outside of Los Angeles the possibility of experiencing our delicious plant-based frozen yogurt treat.”

Customers of the surrounding San Fernando Valley area can indulge in a variety of rotating flavors including Chocolate Bliss, Strawberry Serenity, Salted Caramel Zen, Beautiful Blueberry, Cookies & Cream, Lavender Blossom, naturally sweetened Sweet Greens, Vanilla Harmony, and more. The soft serve can be enjoyed in a Yoga-urt branded compostable cup, a housemade gluten-free cone, in an ice cream cookie sandwich with cookies baked from repurposed almond and cashew pulp, or Yoga-urt’s delectable frozen pies. Yoga-urt also offers coffee from LA’s popular Groundwork Coffee Co. and tea from The Art of Tea.

Yoga-urt Granada Hills is located at 17454 Chatsworth Street #A, Granada Hills, CA 91344, and will be open daily from 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.