Plant Power Fast Food Hires Steve Figliola as Chief Development Officer

Plant Power Restaurant Group, the parent company of Plant Power Fast Food, has announced the appointment of Steve Figliola as its new Chief Development Officer. Figliola, a quick-service restaurant industry veteran, previously served as the Regional Vice President for the Starbucks Coffee Company where he was responsible for retail operations throughout Southern California and Hawaii.

Over the past two years, Plant Power has announced the acquisition of a number of exceptionally talented, well-known industry professionals from leading brands such as Chipotle Mexican Grill, Yum Brands, Del Taco, and Hard Rock Café. According to Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harris, Figliola represents a significant addition to the company’s executive leadership at a pivotal point as the company prepares to accelerate its expansion.

“Steve’s extensive experience in operations and development with Fortune 500 companies is undoubtedly the perfect fit for Plant Power at this critical stage of our journey. But it’s his passion and excitement for the sustainability aspect of our mission and his focus on changing food culture that puts him head and shoulders above the many awesome people we spoke to.” Addressing the scope of Figliola’s impact on Plant Power, Harris continues, “While his focus will be to build out a world-class development group, we’re excited about the range of meaningful contributions we know he’ll make enterprise-wide as we continue to nourish a positive team ethos and drive towards our aim of delivering the perfect guest experience.”

Before his work with Starbucks, Figliola served as:

• Papa Murphy’s International Vice President of Development where he oversaw Franchise Sales, Real Estate Development and new restaurant construction for the 5th largest pizza chain in America

• Taco Bell Corp Director of Operations where he was responsible for strategic planning, consumer satisfaction and the instore operating system for over 7,000 restaurants throughout the U.S.

Figliola spoke about how aligned he feels with the intention behind Plant Power, “I’m a pretty lucky guy, I’ve had the opportunity to work for some of the most innovative leaders in this business and with some of the most iconic brands. But when I began to spend time with the Plant Power founders and realized just how serious they were about their purpose, I was, frankly, inspired in a way I haven’t been in a long time. For a relatively young brand, their team is surprisingly well organized and ready to make a move. I’m thrilled to join the Plant Power team and to be part of bringing something truly different and positive to the world.”

GROWTH AND DEVELOPMENT

According to Plant Power President and Chief Operating Officer Zach Vouga, the goal behind the company’s rapid expansion goes beyond simply financial and profit considerations: “We really are here to make a difference. We want to offer a new cruelty-free, sustainable and delicious fast-food alternative to millions of people. Demonstrating the viability of sustainable food choices is more important than ever and rapid growth is how we plan on making our contribution to a world in need of real change.”

Plant Power Fast Food opened its first restaurant in San Diego at the beginning of 2016. Since that time, it has grown to a 10-unit chain with six new units in active development including its upcoming flagship location in Hollywood California, just 2,800 feet from Paramount Studios. According to a company spokesperson, The Company also has over 20 additional units in its franchise development pipeline. The 100% plant-based fast food brand has catered to the growing numbers of consumers looking for healthier and more sustainable fast food choices.