Plant Power Fast Food Names Michele Lange Director of Training & Development

Plant Power Restaurant Group has announced the appointment of Michele Lange as its new Director of Training & Development. Lange was formerly the Director of Training for Del Taco and the Director of Field Training for Chipotle Mexican Grill, two of the top U.S. quick-service restaurant brands. Prior to that she served as the Director of Training at The Habit Burger for over six years.

Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Harris says that as Plant Power Fast Food continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to find someone with the experience and drive needed to rapidly evolve the company’s training program “We’re thrilled to have Michele join the Plant Power family. She obviously has an incredible skill set honed from years of experience working with some of the most successful quick-service restaurant brands, but it’s her passion and commitment to our mission that set her apart from other candidates. We’re excited to have Michele take our training and development program to the next level during this period of accelerated growth for our company.”

Lange is an alumna of San Diego State University, where she received her undergraduate degree in Psychology with an emphasis on organizational development. Well-known for her involvement as the Chair of the California Restaurant Foundation Board, the philanthropic nonprofit arm of the California Restaurant Association, she has also served on the Executive Board for the Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers, including as its President. In addition, Lange currently volunteers with Pathways to Independence, an organization whose mission is to help single, young women break the cycle of poverty and abuse.