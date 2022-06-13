Plant Power Fast Food Releases New Classic Burger Lineup

Plant Power Fast Food, the country’s leading 100% plant-based fast food restaurant chain has announced new low priced menu items and a new proprietary pea-protein burger patty.

According to Plant Power Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Harris, the addition of a new low cost “Classic Burger” line moves the company closer to their price parity goal with traditional fast-food chains. States Harris, “The launch of these new hamburgers and cheeseburgers at $4.95 and $5.95 respectively is a tremendous step towards achieving this goal.”

Going head-to-head on price, Plant Power Fast Food offers lower cost vegan burger options than Burger King, for example, who sells their Impossible Burger for $7.99. In addition, Plant Power is now within $1-$2 for similar sized animal meat burgers at major fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King. While there are many reasons vegan meat is more expensive, that gap is narrowing as vegan/plant-based manufacturers are meeting demand by scaling up production.

Plant Power Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Zach Vouga, spoke about how lower price points would expand accessibility to the growing number of consumers interested in exploring plant-based options. States Vouga, "One of the core criticisms of plant-based food is that it is expensive, our goal is to remove that barrier and make plant-based fast food an easy choice.”

The company also announced its new proprietary GMO and gluten-free pea-protein burger patty. According to Vouga this new development has been years in the making, “We have spent nearly two years collaborating with Alpha Foods’ R&D to painstakingly perfect the new juicy, smoky and wildly delicious burger patty and we are thrilled with the results."

Based in San Diego, the Company now has 11 locations and a food truck. According to a company spokesperson the company expects to have 15 restaurants in operation by the beginning of 2023.