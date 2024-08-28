Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop specializing in acai, pitaya, mango, green and coconut bowls, juices, smoothies, cold brew and more, announced its seasonal, limited-time menu for the Fall of 2024. Featuring the warm autumn flavors of apple and pumpkin spice, guests can enjoy the new menu starting on Sept. 4 all the way through Nov. 13. Following the launch of this season’s specials, Playa Bowls will also be dropping its limited time fall and winter merchandise collection in October.

This year’s highly anticipated fall menu items include some fan-favorites, including:

Apple Turn Up Acai Bowl – Playa Acai base topped with blueberry flax granola, banana, apple slices, apple butter, chopped peanuts and cinnamon

Jack-O’-Lantern Acai Bowl – Playa Acai base topped with pumpkin flax granola, banana, pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice

Pumpkin Pie Smoothie – Banana, pumpkin butter, vanilla protein, pumpkin flax granola, pumpkin spice and oat milk

Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew – Chicory coffee concentrate, pumpkin sweet cream and oat milk

Pumpkin Protein Bites – Pumpkin flax granola, peanut butter, honey, chia seeds, vanilla whey protein, pumpkin butter and pumpkin spice

“Our superfruit bowls and smoothies are crafted for year-round enjoyment, and with the launch of our fall menu, guests can count on Playa Bowls to deliver those classic seasonal flavors we all crave,” said Nicolle DuBose, chief marketing officer at Playa Bowls. “Acai bowls and superfruit smoothies aren’t just a summertime treat. Our apple and pumpkin spice creations are the perfect way to embrace the season and stay Playa fresh throughout the fall.”

From Sept. 4 through Sept. 8, Playa Rewards members can receive $3 off one item from the brand’s fall specials menu. The offer can be redeemed via Playa Bowls’ mobile app, in shop, or online. To receive Playa Rewards offers, guests can join the loyalty program through the brand’s mobile app.

Since its inception in 2014, Playa Bowls has emerged as a leader in the national superfruit bowl shop segment. Today, the brand has over 200 shops systemwide, operating in 22 states.