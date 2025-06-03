Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit shop known for its fresh and beach-inspired acai bowls, smoothies, juices, cold brew, and more, is channeling pure sunshine this summer with a brand-new seasonal menu designed to bring the tropics to every bowl and sip.

Starting June 10, guests can experience summer’s boldest flavors with a brand-new Passion Fruit base. Crafted with airy, light, and vibrant ingredients, this all-new bowl flavor is the ‘base of the summer,’ offering the perfect balance of sweet, tart, and tropical vibes in every spoonful. Playa’s limited-time Passion Fruit offerings include:

Playa Passion Bowl : Featuring the fruity seasonal base, topped with strawberry, pineapple, granola, So Delicious CocoWhip, and honey for a bright and energizing bite.

: Featuring the fruity seasonal base, topped with strawberry, pineapple, granola, So Delicious CocoWhip, and honey for a bright and energizing bite. Tropical Twist Smoothie: A smooth and sunny blend of Playa Passion Fruit base, Playa Mango base, strawberries, and coconut milk drizzled with So Delicious CocoWhip and strawberry purée for a refreshing summer flavor.

Also returning for the season are two guest-favorites that taste like a tropical getaway: Watermelon Refresh (a hydrating cold pressed juice made with watermelon, lemon, ginger, and hibiscus) and Summer Vacay Coconut Protein Bites (blueberry flax granola bites with coconut, vanilla whey protein, honey, chia seeds, and a touch of Nutella). Back by popular demand, these vacation-ready snacks deliver feel-good flavor and all-natural fuel in every pack.

Playa Bowls is keeping the summer vibes high with a special celebration on National Smoothie Day, offering a free Playa Bowls koozie exclusively for Playa Rewards Loyalty Members with the purchase of any 20-ounce smoothie on Saturday, June 21, while supplies last. The koozie is available in-shop, online, and through the Playa Bowls app at participating locations.

“We like to say we own summer at Playa Bowls, and this year we’re taking that energy and doubling it,” said Abby Taylor, co-founder and CMO of Playa Bowls. “The new Passion Fruit base is everything you want in a summer treat. It’s light, fruity—something you want to bring straight to the beach. And since smoothies are a big part of our summer vibe, we’re bringing even more fun to our guests with an epic celebration for National Smoothie Day!”

Guests can sign up for the Playa Rewards Loyalty Program by downloading the app or signing up in-shop now through June 21 to enjoy the National Smoothie Day offer! The promotion is supported in partnership with Danone’s So Delicious Dairy Free yogurt alternatives brand. Guests are encouraged to bring the beachy vibes to social media and show off their koozies all summer long.

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a small cart across from the boardwalk in Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.