Playa Bowls, the nation’s leading superfruit bowl shop with nearly 300 locations, has always been a pioneer – serving fresh, vibrant menu options and fostering strong community connections. Now, the brand is riding an even bigger wave of explosive growth, with bold expansion plans to reach a wider audience–both geographically and digitally–making healthy eating more exciting, accessible, and delicious than ever. To fuel this next chapter, Playa Bowls is proud to announce its partnership with Figure 8, a New York-based agency that specializes in digital strategy and transformation for multi-unit restaurant brands. Together, they will transform and scale Playa Bowl’s digital ecosystem, creating an unparalleled experience for guests, operators, and franchise owners.

This powerhouse partnership goes beyond modernization – it’s a strategic leap forward. Together, Playa Bowls and Figure 8 are reimagining the brand’s digital infrastructure to enhance every touchpoint, from POS, online ordering, and gift cards to payment processing and back-office systems, creating a streamlined and more scalable foundation for growth.

Acting as an extension of the Playa Bowls team, Figure 8 is managing the entire digital transformation process end-to-end —from negotiating with vendors to streamlining onboarding, implementation, and rollout.

Already Figure 8’s hands-on approach has made a difference for Playa Bowls as they have uncovered untapped revenue streams, optimized third-party integrations, eliminated inefficiencies in digital ordering, and boosted guest engagement. Figure 8 looks forward to continuing to drive forward results that enable faster execution, smarter growth, and a scalable foundation for Playa Bowls’ expansion. The Real Deal.

For Playa Bowls, this partnership isn’t just about keeping pace with today’s fast-growing technology, it’s about setting a new standard and redefining what is possible for franchise owners and guests alike.

“Playa Bowls is already the leading superfruit bowl brand. Given our rapid growth, we have the opportunity to quickly implement a best-in-class digital transformation with thoughtful, focused and strategic technology investments that enhance the guest experience and empower our franchise operators to continue delivering amazing results,” said Jayson Tipp, Chief Development Officer at Playa Bowls. “We’re excited to have Figure 8 working as an extension of our team to help us ride this next wave of innovation.”

Founded by surfers Abby Taylor & Rob Giuliani, Playa Bowls was born out of the desire to recreate deliciously healthy versions of the acai and pitaya bowls the pair encountered on various surf trips spanning from Costa Rica to Hawaii. The duo discovered new and unique twists on this popular post-surf treat at each beach and came home wanting more. Abby and Rob set up a blender and a folding table on the boardwalk in their hometown of Belmar, New Jersey, and Playa Bowls was born. After ten years, thousands of employees, and hundreds of thousands of bowls later, Playa Bowls continues to offer superfruit-packed menu items with a mission to lead communities in healthy, sustainable living.