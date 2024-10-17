Playa Bowls is offering a spooktacular deal for Playa Rewards members.

Purchase any item on Playa Bowls’ Fall Specials menu, and you’ll receive a $2 bounce-back to use from November 1-7. It’s the perfect excuse to keep the fall vibes going! Whether you’re grabbing an Apple Turn Up Acai Bowl or sipping on a Pumpkin Sweet Cream Cold Brew, Playa Bowls has all of your post-Halloween cravings covered.

This offer can be redeemed in-shop, online, and through Playa Bowls’ mobile app and is available to Playa Rewards members only.